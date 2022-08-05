scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Punjab: Sikhs, Muslims, Dalits to take out march in Jalandhar on eve of I-Day

The march by Dal Khalsa, Shiromani Akali Dal and BAMCEF is in protest against the “pseudo-nationalism being imposed on Punjab by the Central Government, injustice being done to Sikh political prisoners beside the unconstitutional loot of the river waters of Punjab.”

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
August 5, 2022 10:28:07 pm
The meeting will be held at Gurdwara Patshahi 9, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jalandhar in the afternoon of August 14, after which the activists will march through the main markets of Model Town up to Guru Amar Das Ji Chowk (Representational/File)

Sikh outfits Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and All-India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) will jointly hold a conference on the eve of Independence Day and take out a march in Jalandhar in protest against the “pseudo-nationalism being imposed on Punjab by the Central Government, injustice being done to Sikh political prisoners beside the unconstitutional loot of the river waters of Punjab”.

In a joint press conference by the three outfits, the activists Friday announced to come together to devise a common strategy to challenge the onslaughts of ‘Hindutva government at the Centre’ against the minorities and struggling nationalities.

The meeting will be held at Gurdwara Patshahi 9, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jalandhar in the afternoon of August 14, after which the activists will march through the main markets of Model Town up to Guru Amar Das Ji Chowk which will have representations from Muslim, Sikh and Dalit communities, they said.

Dal Khalsa spokesman Paramjit Singh Mand, organisational secretary Ranveer Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) secretary Amrik Singh Ballowal, district president Sukhjit Singh Daroli and BAMCEF’s Rajinder Rana said that the ethnic and religious minorities that joined the Indian Union on August 15, 1947 could not experience the glow of freedom as promised by then Indian leadership. They said that for the past 75 years the religious minorities and indigenous groups were being exploited, abused and oppressed by the rulers for political interests and votes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Calling for a boycott of August 15 celebrations, Mand said, “Despite the completion of the sentence term the ‘Bandi Singhs’ were still prisoners languishing in several jails. After looting the river waters, now the Government of India is contemplating usurping the capital of Punjab, atrocities and excesses being faced by the political prisoners and human rights defenders from Kashmir to Central India till date, blocking of the social media (Facebook and Twitter) to deprive dissenters of freedom of speech were enough reasons for minorities to stay away from celebrations.”

Mand said that there was nothing to rejoice about August 15.

Condemning the past and present governments of Punjab regarding the sacrilege incidents, he said that it has been seven years since the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari Police firing at Behbal, and the killings of two Singhs, Akali, Congress and now AAP in Punjab have made a mockery of the justice.

Every government has played cheap politics by using the sacrilege issue to get votes, he said.

On the occasion, he expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris who are struggling for freedom due to the abrogation of Article 370 three years ago and detaining Kashmiris at gunpoint. Mand said that Punjab stands with the Kashmiris and sought the release of all the political prisoners detained for the past three years and the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jalandhar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 10:28:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement