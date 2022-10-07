Sikh family found dead in California: Accused worked with victims for 4 months year ago, say relatives

The death of four members of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in California has left their relatives in Punjab completely devastated.

The parents of the deceased woman who live in Punjab were overwhelmed by feelings of depression. A pall of gloom descended on the house as villagers thronged their place on Thursday to console them. Most of the villagers were in a state of shock as they could not imagine that such things could happen in a country like the US.

All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped from their newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday were found dead in an orchard, authorities said on Wednesday.

The sheriff of Merced County on Wednesday night said that a farmworker found around 5.30 pm (California time) in an orchard the bodies of Jasdeep Singh (36), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27), their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri and Jasdeep’s brother Amandeep Singh (39).

The announcement came after the authorities released a surveillance video of a man kidnapping them from their business place on Monday.

At Jasleen’s native village Jandir in Jalandhar, her sister-in-law Amandeep Kaur has been inconsolable since the bad news came. Jasleen’s mother Gurmeet Kaur and her farmer father Gurnam Singh were not in a mental state to speak. They just uttered a few words that they could not see their daughter ever since she went to the US two years ago, and now they would never be able to see her again.

The parents are yet to take a decision about their visit to the US to attend the last rites as they have been in a state of deep shock since the kidnapping three days ago.

Jasdeep hailed from Harsi Pind village in Hoshiarpur and his parents Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur returned to the US on Tuesday night. They are also based in US and had come to India for a pilgrimage to Uttarakhand during which they came to know about the kidnapping incident.

Charanjit Singh, a cousin of Jasdeep Singh, demanded justice for the family.

Gurnam Singh said that his daughter (Jasleen) got married to Jasdeep in January 2019 and went to the US in October 2020. “My daughter had informed us recently that they are planning to visit us in January 2023 and we were anxiously looking forward to see our granddaughter first time since she was born and had planned to celebrate the arrival of our granddaughter who would have turned one at the time of their visit in India,” he said, adding that he has no clue why and how it had happened.

He said that Jasleen’s in-laws had shifted to the new office at Merced around two weeks ago. “Her in-laws came to Punjab last month and also visited us in Jandir,” he added.

Meanwhile, the California police arrested one suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado (48), after he had used the ATM card of one of the victims.

One of the relatives of Jasleen Kaur told The Indian Express that the accused had worked with the Sikh family (victims) for 4-5 months around a year-and-a-half ago. They said that their relatives in the US had told them about this.