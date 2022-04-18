Shrivelled wheat grain percentage between 10-20%: Central team

Labourers sort wheat at the grain market at Ayali Kalan in Ludhiana on Sunday. The central teams that recently visited Punjab to reassess proportion of shrivelled grain in wheat procured by Punjab agencies have found that the proportion of such grain in the samples collected by them stands between 10 to 20 per cent. This is way beyond the permissible limit of 6 per cent shrivelled grain so far allowed by the FCI. The central agency had earlier rejected several consignments of wheat procured by state agencies as they did not meet the specifications.

After this, Centre had formed several teams to assess wheat procured across several districts of Punjab. These teams collected samples from various mandis, covering 4-5 mandis in every Punjab district.

The reports after lab tests of these samples have already been sent to the Centre to decide on relaxation of the current 6 per cent specification.

At present, state agencies are procuring for central pool at MSP of Rs 2015 per quintal. However, FCI will only lift the grain from the state agencies after Centre clears the air on quality specification.

It is learnt that in some districts of Malwa, the percentage of shrivelled grain was up to 20% and more.

FCI sources informed that in some mandis in Bathinda and Kapurthala, the shrivelled grain percentage was over 10 per cent, while in others it even exceeded 20 per cent.

“In most parts, the shrivelled grain percentage was between 12% to 18% while in some areas it was around 10% as per the recent assessment by the central team,” said FCI sources, adding that now they are waiting for the relaxation by the Centre government so that they can send the procured grain by state agencies directly from the mandis to the consumer states.

“We are hopeful that Centre will give relaxation after seeing the results of these reports as in 2019 too Centre had relaxed the specifications when the loss of lustre was reported in the grain due to heavy rains during the harvesting season,” said FCI sources.

Farmers have been facing heavy losses due to huge loss of yield which is between 4 to 6 quintals per acre due to unusually hot March.

Farmers said that weather conditions are not in their hands and the government should compensate them for the loss of the yield this year.

The FCI, meanwhile, had reiterated that procurement should be as per Centre’s specifications or else the stock will be returned from godown/plinth.

Experts have pointed out that while shrivelled grain yields less flour, it does not lose its nutritional value.

“It is good for consumption as nutritional value of micro-nutrients does not get affected only flour quantity is less,” said Dr Narinder Singh Benipal, Chief Agriculture Officer Ludhiana.