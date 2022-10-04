scorecardresearch
Show cause notice to SDO for wrong report on stubble burning

The officer has been asked to appear personally at the DC office on October 4 to clear his stand regarding the negligence in duty.

The Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner has issued a show cause notice to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Sultanpur Lodhi, for wrong reporting about the stubble burning in a village. (File Representational Photo)

The Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner has issued a show cause notice to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Sultanpur Lodhi, for wrong reporting about the stubble burning in a village.

The officer has been asked to appear personally at the DC office on October 4 to clear his stand regarding the negligence in duty.

In the notice, DC Vishesh Sarangal mentioned that the report and photos provided by the Punjab Pollution Control Board suggested that stubble burning in the village while SDO in his report said that no such incident took place.

DC asked him to explain why departmental action be not recommended against him.

