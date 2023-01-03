scorecardresearch
SGPC resolution condemns 1986 Nakodar killings

Monday's resolution passed by SGPC demanded legal action in the case and a copy of the same was handed over to Bapu Baldev Singh, the father of one of youths who was been fighting for justice for the last several years.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday passed a resolution condemning the 1986 Nakodar police killings of four youths who were protesting against the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

On Monday, Bapu Baldev said that the 37th Martyrdom Day of those killed in Nakodar will be commemorated on February 4 at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Gurbakhash Singh ji Nihang at Darbar Sahib Complex, Sri Amritsar.

