Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Seechewal starts kar sewa to clean rivulet near Kanjali

Baba Seechewal and his followers started removing the hyacinth with the help of the JCV machine and Seechewal himself drove the machine and removed the hyacinth from the choked rivulet

Seechewal has already been credited with the cleaning 164-kilometre long holy rivulet manually with the people's participation about 20 years ago and former President of India late Dr Abdul Kalam lauded the efforts of Seechewal for cleaning the bein manually at a couple of 1000s platforms during his speeches following BIS visit to this place in the early 2000s. (Express Photo)

A pathetic condition of holy Bein, which is a rivulet and choked with hyacinth, led the renowned Environmentalist, Padamshree and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal to start ‘Kar Sewa (voluntary physical labour towards cleaning and construction of sacred places) of cleanliness of it near Kanjali wetland. Also, water vegetation endangers aquatic life.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupam Kaler, prominent industrialists, media persons, local political leaders and saints of Kapurthala and Sultanpurlodhi besides residents of Kapurthala joined hands with Seechewal in this noble cause to save the aquatic lives mostly fishes which are dying due to asphyxia from five to six feet high hyacinth and underwater vegetation which covered about 15 kilometre long entire stretch of the rivulet as the foul odour is emanating at a kanjali picnic spot near the city.

Kanjli wetland is one of the important wetlands of the country and is the famous destination of Siberian migratory birds which flew more than five thousand kilometre to visit this wetland every year in search of food.

Seechewal has already been credited with the cleaning 164-kilometre long holy rivulet manually with the people’s participation about 20 years ago and former President of India late Dr Abdul Kalam lauded the efforts of Seechewal for cleaning the bein manually at a couple of 1000s platforms during his speeches following BIS visit to this place in the early 2000s.

Sant Seechewal told media persons that four villages in the Hoshiarpur district and two villages in the Kapurthala areas were only left whose dirty water was still flowing in the rivulet and the work to stop this was going on and expected to be completed soon.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal told media persons that the administration would extend all cooperation to Sant Seechewal in this drive to clean the Kanjli wetland.

Seechewal appealed to residents to participate in the kar seva to clean the rivulet and Chhotti bein which passes through the city to raise the water level of the city.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:52:34 am
