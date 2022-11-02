SC stays proceedings in forgery, cheating case against SAD leaders

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings before Punjab’s Hoshiarpur court in the alleged case of forgery and cheating filed against Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Singh Badal and Daljit Singh Cheema in a controversy over the dual constitution of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A bench comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice V Ramasubramanian issued notice and stayed proceedings in the criminal complaint before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Hoshiarpur while hearing petitions challenging the dismissal of quashing petitions against the criminal case.

In 2009, Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera had filed a criminal complaint before the additional chief judicial magistrate accusing SAD of submitting two different constitutions i.e. one with the Gurdwara Election Commission (GEC) and the second with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political party.

The complainant alleged that the party claimed to be a secular party and gave a declaration to abide by the principles of secularism in its constitution filed before ECI while it contests elections for a religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, thereby being a religious party.

The lawyers for Badals argued before the court that being religious does not run contrary to the principles of secularism and merely because a political outfit is contesting elections to a Gurdwara committee does not mean it is not secular. The criminal case, therefore, has no basis, the lawyers argued.

The SAD issued a press release regarding Tuesday’s development. While senior advocate R S Cheema appeared for Sukhbir Singh Badal, senior advocate K V Vishwanathan appeared for Prakash Singh Badal. Advocate Sandeep Kapur appeared for Daljit Singh Cheema and advocate Indira Unninayar appeared for the complainant Balwant Singh Khera, the SAD said. The petitions were filed by Karanjawala & Co.

Advocate Unninayar requested the court to allow her to make brief submissions. However, the court indicated that she can file her reply and will be heard at a later date, the SAD release said.

SAD had filed a petition in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur court challenging the court’s jurisdiction in taking up an alleged case of forgery filed against the political outfit for having a dual constitution but the court had dismissed the party’s application then.