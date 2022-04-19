Punjab: Saregama music company, chopper pilot booked for flouting safety norms during Diljit Dosanjh programme

The Phagwara Police Monday registered a case against Saregama, the music company, and the pilot of a helicopter for violating rules while organising a programme of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh at Lovely professional University on Sunday, said Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal.

According to the FIR, Dosanjh was brought to the venue on a chopper but the pilot landed the helicopter at a different place instead of the designated spot. The place where the helicopter landed had a lot of people and was highly unsafe. The police added that the district officials had given permission to organise the programme from 8 pm to 10 pm but the company extended it till 11 pm.

The case under Sections 336 and 188 of the IPC was registered in the Satnam Pura police station of Phagwara.