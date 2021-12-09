Sankalp initiative: Punjab launches project to train 530 jail inmates

The state government on Wednesday launched project ‘Sankalp’ from Central Jail, Kapurthala, to improve the lives of the jail inmates. Under this project, inmates in eight jails will be imparted various vocational training. The project was inaugurated by Technical Education, Employment Generation and Horticulture Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh.

In the first phase, inmates of jails in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Bathinda, Nabha, Patiala and Ludhiana (women’s Jail) will be imparted 400-hour training. The prisoners would be trained as masons, carpenters, beauty therapists, painters, helpers and electricians and plumbers. After completing the course, they will be given employment in the jail as per their qualifications. The Cabinet Minister also inaugurated the course of Assistant Beauty Therapist for women prisoners.

He urged the inmates to start a new life by taking advantage of the skills development courses offered by the Punjab government. He added that the state government has set up a ‘Punjab Prison Development Board’ to bring the inmates into the mainstream by further improving the jails.

He also asked ADGP jails Praveen Kumar Sinha to liaise with the General Manager of Railway Coach Factory to make the training arrangements at Central Jail Kapurthala and also to ensure arrangements for the consumption of prepared goods. He also inspected the swings, sanitary ware, pot stand, parlor equipment etc. made by the prisoners.

On the occasion, ADGP jails Sinha said that the Punjab jail department should start the ‘Galvakari’ project from December 13 to ensure meetings of detainees and prisoners with their family members and ‘Sikhya Daat’ will also be started to provide education to the inmates. In addition, basic training for signatures and letter recognition will be imparted to illiterate prisoners.