Sangrur records most farm fires, but Amritsar has burnt more area

Even as Punjab has recorded a high number of stubble burning incidents till date compared to last year, the state has witnessed around 6.37 lakh hectares (15.74 lakh acres) of burnt paddy area till November 3 this year.

According to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, the state has an estimated 28.52 lakh hectares (70.44 lakh acres) under rice cultivation this year, of which 22% rice area has already been burnt till November 3.

According to the report, till November 5, Punjab has witnessed 29,400 fire incidents against 28,792 till November 5, 2021. Last year till November 5, Punjab had witnessed 6.86 lakh hectares (16.95 lakh acres) of burnt area.

At 4,257 fire incidents recorded till November 5, Sangrur is at the top of the chart for the number of farm fires, Amritsar district tops the list of burnt areas, with just 1,437 fire incidents, one-third of Sangrur’s fires.

In Sangrur, of an estimated 2.12 lakh hectares under paddy, the district burnt 70,350 hectares (1.74 lakh acres) 33% of the total area till November 3. Amritsar, which has 1.81 lakh hectares under rice, has already burnt 68,760 hectares, or 38% of the total area under rice in the district.

With 32% burnt area, Tarn Taran is in third place. The district has burnt 59,690 hectares of around 1.84 lakh hectares of rice area and has seen 2,912 fire incidents. Kapurthala burnt 34,900 hectares (29%) out of 1.19 lakh hectares, Ferozpur burnt 41,730 (25%) hectares of 1.67 lakh hectares, Jalandhar burnt 34,000 hectares (25%) of 1.66 lakh hectares, Gurdaspur burnt 36,000 hectares (22.5%) of 1.60 lakh hectares, Patiala burnt 47,260 hectares of 2.20 lakh hectares (21%), Mukatsar burnt 32,600 (19.5%) hectares of 1.67 lakh hectares, Bathinda burnt 33,000 hectares (19%) of 1.73 lakh hectares, and Ludhiana burnt 36,290 hectares (14%) of 2.58 lakh hectares.

Meanwhile, some districts have recorded more than double the burnt area under paddy this year against last year.

Advertisement

Bathinda had witnessed only 15,000 hectares of burnt area till November 5 last year against 33,000 hectares this year till November 3. Muktsar also witnessed a 40% increase in burnt area with 32,600 hectares this year against 19,710 hectares last year on the same dates. Mansa recorded 7,340 hectares of burnt area last year against 24,800 hectares this year.