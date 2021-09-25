Sangat Singh Gilzian: For this 3-term MLA, 2018 protest, rebellion against Capt pays

For Sangat Singh Gilzian, who had resigned from all party posts after not being inducted in the cabinet during an expansion by Capt Amarinder Singh in 2018, the rebellion against the former CM has paid off well.

The MLA, who represents Tanda Urmur seat in the Hoshiarpur district and was rewarded with the post of working president in Punjab Congress in July, has now found a berth in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Cabinet. He will take an oath with the other new ministers on Sunday.

The three-time MLA had resigned from all party posts, including vice-president of PPCC in 2018 as a mark of protest over “ignoring his seniority” even as those “junior to him” were inducted as ministers.

He first had differences with the state leadership when he was not chosen for the ministerial berth after the Congress formed government under Amarinder Singh in 2017. Incidentally, in 2007, he was denied a ticket by the Congress and had contested as a rebel from the Tanda Urmur Assembly segment and won. The Congress had later inducted him back into the partyfold.

Gilzian was the only MLA from Hoshiarpur who had attended a meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Jalandhar hours before the latter’s appointment as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president in July.

Gilzian, who was in 2019 appointed advisor to the Punjab CM, had praised Congress high command for appointing Sidhu as PCC chief and said that the cricketer-turned-politician’s appointment will boost the morale of the ground-level workers ahead of the next year’s Assembly polls.

Belonging to Lubana Community that falls in Other Backward Class (OBC), Gilzian after resigning from all posts in 2018 had alleged that the Backward class was being ignored by the party. The community has a strong presence in Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur and Patiala districts.

With no political background, Gilzian is first from his family to foray into politics some three decades ago and after winning three consecutive Assembly elections since 2007, is considered one of the strong leaders from the Doaba region.

He had remained sarpanch of village Gilzian for 15 years, and Congress zila parishad member for 10 years. His maiden foray into the Vidhan Sabha election in 2002 resulted in a loss to SAD candidate Balbir Singh Mianai with a margin of around 1250 votes.

Considered as a leader strongly connected with his electorate, Gilzian is among those who were among the first from Punjab to tap the social media to fortify his election campaign in 2007 by way of pre-recorded telephone calls. This he had done after being denied the Congress ticket from Tanda Urmur.

Besides ensuring his presence at the weddings, bhogs, Gilzian is among those leaders who attend even the birthday and marriage anniversary celebration in his constituency if invited.

His father was an agriculturist while Gilzian owned a rice sheller before joining politics. Three of his brothers are settled in the USA while another lives in their native village. One of his elder brothers in the US, Mahinder Singh Gilzian, is president of the Overseas Congress now.