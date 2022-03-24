At bhog ceremony, his friends, other players appeal to save kabaddi, Sandeep’s ideology

AT the Bhog ceremony of deceased international player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, who was shot dead on March 14 during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar, fellow players said that Sandeep wanted to save the youth from drugs and take kabaddi to the next level and they wanted to work ahead to make Sandeep’s dream come true.

“Sandeep fought against all odds to prepare a new army of young players who will take the game forward and this will help them stay away from drugs as well. We appeal to the entire world to save kabaddi and Sandeep’s ideology,” a player said.

Also Major Kabaddi League Federation announced that Sandeep, who was the president of the federation will remain so till the league exists.

They said that ultimately the killers of the kabaddi player are no body else but people from kabaddi world and this will lead to murder of the game itself.

The England Kabaddi federation and Ananadpur Sahib Kabaddi Committee, which organises a big tournaments every year during Holla Mohalla, announced to dedicate the coming tournaments and prices in the name Sandeep.

Meanwhile, Kabaddi lovers from several countries came to attend the ceremony Bhog and condolence messages were all over world were sent by the kabaddi world which were read out on the occasion by football player Tony Sandhu.

“Sandeep was not only making all efforts to make this game free from all types of drugs but he has made it compulsory for kabaddi committees, which organises matches, to get conducted under-21 Kabaddi matches first if they want to get played the tournaments through Major league so that a new army of young players is prepared and the game shall continue like this,” said a Kabaddi player Rashpal Singh Sheera.

Another player said that he was brining a lot of changes in the game by introducing international level policies so as to make circle style Kabaddi, which is also called Punjab Style Kabaddi, much more authentic and wanted to take this game upto Olympics. He said that Punjab style Kabaddi is considered much better.

There are two types of Kabaddi in India, including National style and Circle style. National style is a slightly different in that it is played in a box shape boundary while in Circle style, as the name implies, is played in a circle shape boundary. Also there is difference in number of players in both the styles.

UK-based advocate Surinder Singh Manak said that they will fight his case after seeking the support from Indian, UK, Canada and Malaysia government. Punjab police has booked three foreign based Punjabis including two from Canada and one from Malaysia.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gurlal Singh said that Sandeep called him on March 13 and we decided to meet after March 16 following the oath taking ceremony of the Punjab Chief Minister. “I appealed the entire Kabaddi world to take his dream ahead and what types of improvement he wanted in Kabaddi game we should carry forward that,” said MLA Gurlal.

Former Home Minister Punjab Bhupinder Singh Lalli raised the issue of gangsterism in the game as Punjab police had arrested four gangsters in Sandeep’s murder as one of the gangsters told police that he had contacted the killers to eliminate Sandeep on the directions of foreign based Punjabi accused. former Home Minister said that to deal with gangsterism is will be finished in the state if the laws like Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act (PCOCA).

Every speaker raised the matter of clean Kabaddi and keeping it free from drugs. And this incident is an effort to make a full stop for the new entrants.

Major League Kabaddi Hakam Singh said that he had no personal rivalry with anyone but he was killed because he was making kabaddi a clean game so that it could be taken to world level. “The killers chose a playground to kill him so that a threat could be created among the Kabaddi players,” said he, adding that Sanddeep may not be physically present among them but he will remain Major leage’s president forever and in every meeting his chair will be kept as his soul will guide us.’

He also appealed all the Kabaddi committees, which had stopped organising the Kabaddi tournamanets after the killing of Sandeep, to restart their torunaments because Sandeep never wanted to stop this game.

He said that Major league will not play any tournament in this season and will return next year only.

Sandeep was supposed to conferred with a big honour by Kabaddi world and now this will be given to his family in coming days, said Hakam singh, adding that there is a big craze among Punjabis for this game all over world and appeal every one to let it be a game instead taking it to some other side.

Tony Sandhu appealed the entire Kabaddi world and its promoter to make one platform for playing Kabaddi tournament all over world so that Sandeep’s dream can be fulfilled to take this game upto the level of Olympics as Major league is open for every positive development in the game. He appealed all to “Save Kabaddi and Sandeep’s ideology”.

Meanwhile Jagroop Singh of Village Bagga and Gursharan Singh village Bilga who took him to the hospital when the bullets were raining were honoured on the occasion.