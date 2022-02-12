Sand mining: ED remand ends, Channi nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody

A special court Friday sent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, arrested earlier this month in a money laundering case pertaining to illegal sand mining, to 14-day judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate produced Honey in the Special PMLA Court of Judge Rupinderjit Chahal seeking extension of his remand by seven days, which was denied.

Honey was arrested during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED, which got his custody till February 8. It was later extended till February 11. On Friday, the ED could not present any fresh evidence against Honey. The agency, however, informed the court that digital devices, including mobile phone, recovered from Honey contain around 18 lakh pages of data out of which one lakh pages have been analysed. The ED said it needs further remand of the accused to confront him with additional facts that may emerge while analysing the 17 lakh remaining digital pages.

The ED informed the court that during the remand period, Honey was confronted with seized documents, which revealed his deep involvement in the process of sand mining activity.