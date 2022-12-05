Two arrested for sacrilege at Jalandhar gurdwara, SAD chief urges CM Mann to take stringent action

A case was registered and two people were arrested in connection with an alleged incident of sacrilege involving the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Smof in Jalandhar’s Mansoorpur village Sunday night, police said.

According to the Jalandhar Rural police, the accused allegedly entered the gurdwara with an intention to commit theft. The duo allegedly tried to break open the golak (collection box) at the gurdwara and spit tobacco near the holy book.

On his Twitter handle, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “Strongly condemn the heinous act of #sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in village Mansurpur.” He urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to direct the state police to take “immediate” and “stringent action” against the culprits. “This painful act is unpardonable,” he added.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Congress MLA from Bholath, shared a video of the incident on his Twitter handle and said, “I am pained to share the video of hurtful sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Mansoor Pur by atheist – fanatics who spat tobacco after chewing it on the seat.” Khaira too urged the chief minister to take immediate action in this regard.