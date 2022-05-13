Rozgar app helps 1,300 find jobs in Hoshiarpur in one year

Nearly 1,300 job aspirants have got placements in a year using a mobile app launched by Hoshiarpur’s District Employment Bureau and Enterprises (DBEE), district authorities revealed.

DBEE officials Aditya Rana, Gurmail Singh and Mangesh Sood informed that every day private and government jobs are uploaded on this app, which enables youths to apply for private jobs directly and helps them with information for government jobs.

Additionally, the app also helps youngsters find free skill courses and in taking different subsidized loans for starting their own ventures.

Just in one year, 26,000 youths downloaded this app which is becoming popular. So far through this Rozgar app, 8,654 jobseekers applied for 2,018 private sector jobs uploaded on app. On an average, this app is giving employment to 100-125 unemployed youth on monthly basis. “The maximum salary package that one aspirant managed through the app was Rs 6.5 lakh per annum,” said Aditya Rana.

Besides giving jobs, the app has helped 863 candidates to take admission for various skill courses and 1,595 in getting subsidized loans to start their own businesses.

Samita Saini (28) of Hardo Khanpur said that she is a single parent living with her parents who was abandoned by her husband. She added that the Rozgar Bureau app helped her land 3 different jobs, and presently she is working as Community Organizer in Municipal Committee with

monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

Rakesh Kumar (26), a differently-abled candidate, said he got placed Social Audit Department of MGNREGA with the help of the application.

40-year-old Santosh Rani said she never thought she would get a job, but now works as community organiser in National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) for Rs 15,000 per month.

Several HR managers too said that the aap was helping them find the right talent. Vishal Sharma (Branch Manager, HDFC Bank) that the app was helping the bank find right manpower for its rural branches.