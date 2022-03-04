Ropar school sexual abuse: First victim says ‘raped, blackmailed’

A week after the principal of a private school in a Ropar district village was arrested for allegedly raping and molesting several minor students over a decade back, a victim in the case finally came forward and recorded her statement Thursday.

The accused, Amritpal Dhiman (54), was arrested on February 25 after some obscene pictures, believed to be over 10 years old, got leaked on social media. He was booked under Section 376 (2) (d) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On Wednesday, he was sent to judicial custody after his police remand ended.

A local pharmacist, Shiv Kumar, is also in judicial custody after his arrest for allegedly uploading the objectionable photos and videos on social media.

Police sources confirmed that a victim came forward on Thursday and recorded her statement after which her medical examination was conducted at a government hospital. All efforts are being made to protect her identity, they added.

The girl, in her statement, has alleged that she was sexually abused by Dhiman over a decade ago when she was around 13 years old. Dhiman, she added, had made a video of the act and clicked some objectionable pictures of her, which he used to blackmail her.

According to police sources, Dhiman allegedly preyed on nearly 30-40 victims. Ropar SSP Viveksheel Soni said that police were trying to identify the victims based on the photos and videos which date back to 2008.

Meanwhile, the complainant in the case, Ashwini Kumar, has written to the Ropar DC, SSP and the local Child Welfare Society asking them to order high-level probe to unearth alleged involvement of political leaders in the scandal.

DSP Jaspreet Singh told The Indian Express they were probing the case from “every possible angle”. Kumar has claimed that villagers were aware of Dhiman’s actions, but did not come forward to lodge a complaint “to protect the girls”, while the girls kept quiet due to threats by Dhiman. “Over 180 objectionable photos and a video, all of which are over 10 years old, went viral on social media a few days ago,” said the complainant.