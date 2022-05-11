Rajasthan Police book Punjab cops for abduction after they arrest Kota man in drug case

The Rajasthan Police has booked 14 policemen from Hoshiarpur, including a DSP and an SHO, for allegedly abducting a 21-year-old Kota man in a drug case, the development coming days after Delhi Police booked their Punjab counterparts for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The policemen were booked at Kota’s Kunharhi Police Station following a local court’s order, issued after it heard the petition of Nirmal Singh, the father of the allegedly abducted man.

Nirmal Singh is a resident of Sanwalpura in Talera area of Bundi district.

The FIR was registered on May 6 under Sections 365 (abduction with an intention of wrongful confinement) 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 115 (abetting commission of an offence), 120B, (criminal conspiracy), and 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 59 of of the NDPS Act. It mentioned that a man called Harnoor, 21, from Sawalpura in the Bundi district of Rajasthan was abducted by the Punjab Police from a hotel in Kota on March 7.

Harnoor’s father Nirmal Singh has alleged that his son was abducted for ransom and when the money was denied, the Punjab Police implicated him in a false case of carrying 10 kg of opium. The man is lodged in a jail in Punjab’s Gurdaspur for the last three months.

However, the Punjab Police said that a case under the NDPS Act was registered on March 7 against Harnoor Singh. They said the man was

travelling in his vehicle with a Rajasthan registration number in Hoshiarpur and on search, 10 kg of opium was recovered from him.

Harnoor’s father, on the other hand, had moved a court in Kota against the Punjab Police personnel. In his petition, he said his son, a college student, had left home on March 7 to attend a wedding but never returned. The next day he filed a missing person report, he said.

According to the petition, on March 8, he received a call from his son who told him that he had been abducted by the Hoshiarpur Police from outside the hotel where he had went to attend the wedding and that they were demanding ransom for his release.

Nirmal Singh claimed that he then analysed the CCTV footage of the concerned hotel and traced his son’s mobile location, which was found active in Hoshiarpur on March 9.

He said that on March 10, he received a call from Hoshiarpur Sadar Police Station In-charge Lakhveer Singh, who informed that his son had been arrested with 10 Kg opium on him.

Nirmal Singh also managed to collect CCTV footage from toll plazas between Kota and Hoshiarpur, which according to the petition, showed the policemen having food with his son at roadside hotels, and also displaying their police cards at toll plazas, police said. The footage were produced before court as evidence.

“On the court’s order, the police lodged case against 14 policemen, including 11 from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and investigation into the matter is on,” said Kalu Verma, the Circle Officer, who is also the officer investigating the case.

Nirmal Singh also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the police had implicated Harnoor in a false case.

The Hoshiarpur police are tight-lipped on the issue.

Those booked by the Rajssthan Police include Lakhveer Singh, Gurunam Singh, Mahesh Shankar, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Samit Kumar, Gurupreet Singh, Trilok Singh, Raman Kumar, Jaspreet Singh — all from Hoshiarpur Police. Other three policemen booked were Aatri, Gurulabh Singh, and Lal Singh.

