Raised in Parliament: no representation of Punjab in agri panels, Jalandhar demolition

Two issues related to Punjab were raised in Parliament on Friday. Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised the issue of Latifpura demolition drive in Jalandhar and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney protested over no representation being given to Punjab in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) committee and Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices (CACP).

Bittu said that in Latifpura locality of Jalandhar, several houses were razed to the ground under the Aam Aadmi Party government. He appealed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri to intervene in this matter and provide shelter to those rendered homeless. “Our Punjabis settled abroad are offering help but why can’t we do it? Are we dead?” asked Bittu.

Puri said, ”I assured the honourable member (Bittu) that I am not going to take shelter under the argument that it is a state subject and the Punjab government should take the responsibility for it. I joined the member in the sentiment, and I will appeal to everyone concerned that people who were placed in a such disadvantageous situation should be provided relief. At the heart there should be a humanitarian streak.”

In Rajya Sabha, MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney lodged his protest for no representation of Punjab in the MSP/CACP Committee. He intervened when Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to a question of MSP in Parliament.

Sahney said that in the MSP committee, representation has been given to agriculture universities from J&K and Madhya Pradesh while commissioners of agriculture departments from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Orissa have been taken. He lamented that no representation has been given to Punjab — neither an expert from Punjab Agriculture University nor agriculture commissioner from Punjab has been included in the MSP committee. Punjab is the biggest contributor of grains procured under MSP which makes Punjab the biggest stakeholder on this subject.

Speaking about CACP, the commission which determines MSP, Sahney said that there is no representation from Punjab and two positions of non-official members which are reserved for farmer representatives have been lying vacant for many years now.

However, the Union Minister did not comment on giving representation to farmers of Punjab.