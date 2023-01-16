Rahul takes to FB, sings praises of people of Punjab

Before the end of Sunday’s Bharat yatra, Major General (retired) Sheonan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, also walked with Rahul Gandhi in Jalandhar.

He wished him good luck for the yatra and said that he will support whatever campaign will be taken out to unite the country. He also gifted his book to Rahul Gandhi and both discussed Bhagat Singh and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later on Sunday evening, Rahul Gandhi on his Facebook post wrote about his feelings regarding the yatra’s leg in Punjab. He wrote that blessed by five rivers, Punjab is known for its fertile land. “But even nature’s gifts must be nurtured and worked upon for them to yield benefits. It is the tapasya of the people of Punjab that has turned this land of great opportunity into a land of prosperity, over time. Their tapasya has also made the people of Punjab fearless, generous, warm and compassionate. As I walk through this remarkable state, every heart I connect with has a common story to tell, a story of relentless efforts to put at the country’s interests, a story of true love for India, he added.

It is only when the tapasya of every single Indian is respected and supported with the right opportunities that, can India be truly transformed into a land of abundant prosperity.

That is my goal. Till the time I have accomplished it, I will not rest, and the determination in the eyes of our people tells me, neither will they,” he wrote.