Punjab ‘ragging case’: 3 boys of class 8 beaten up by seniors in Sainik School

An alleged case of ragging has been reported from Sainik School, Kapurthala, in which three students of class 8 have been beaten up by a couple of students of class 11. It is learnt that most of these boys both seniors and juniors are in the school band.

A complaint in this regard has been filed by the parents to the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kapurthala, who has marked the inquiry to Sub divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kapurthala.

It is learnt that parents told the authorities that the students had bruises on different parts of their bodies, including back, stomach, legs and arms. Parents have also shared photos of the injury marks.

School sources said that they were aslo shocked to know that it had happend in the school and the boys didn’t inform them anything. Sources added that from preliminary investigation they came to know that some altercation has taken place when the boys were playing in the band.

Currently, the school is closed for summer vacations, which began from June 18, and most of the students have already gone home. It is learnt that the students disclosed their ordeal to their parents after reaching home. A senior teacher in the school informed that the boys did not tell them anything, else they would have acted on the complaint.

Meanwhile, school authorities have also begun an inquiry into this episode and have assured the parents that nothing wrong will happen to their children. DC Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal said that a camplint in this regard has been received by him and he has marked the inquiry to the SDM.

Sainik School, Kapurthal, is from Class 6 to 12 and this year class 7 and 8 students had joined the school for the first time as offline classes started from this academic session only, sources said. Currently, only students who are taking part in sports are residing in the school hostel.

Sainik School Kapurthala has a long list of alumini who have served at a very senior posts including Lt. general, major general, Air Marshal, Director general, brigadier etc.