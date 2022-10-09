scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Irked by PWD notices on ‘road access charges’, IMA issues a court notice

The state unit of the Indian Medical Association has served legal notice on the authorities concerned.

Dr Maan and Dr Sooch said that the imposition of 'access charges' is not only vague but also vexatious, with an undertone of extortion

Irked by the notices demanding payment of “access charges” issued by the PWD to hospitals across the state as well as the alleged apathy of the state government towards the medical fraternity, the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served legal notice on the authorities concerned.

Terming the imposition of “access charges” on hospital establishments in 2018 and the recent issuance of notices for depositing the fee for accessing roadside private properties totally illegal, arbitrary and vexatious, Dr Paramjit Maan, IMA state president, and Dr S P S Sooch, Director, IMA-Hospital and Nursing Home Association, said that the IMA tried to raise the issue seeking intervention of MLAs and ministers but in vain. Hence, the IMA was forced to serve a legal notice seeking immediate withdrawal of the notification regarding imposition of “access charges” issued in 2018.

“The imposition of ‘access charges’ is not only vague but also vexatious, with an undertone of extortion,” Dr Maan and Dr Sooch said, adding that such illogical charges on the hospitals would ultimately render the common man to bear the burden of costlier healthcare services.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 09:26:46 am
