Punjabi singer’s wife dies day before son’s wedding

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill (Image source: NachhatarGill / Instagram)

Amid marriage celebrations, a pall of gloom descended over the family of popular Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill with the death his wife on Tuesday late night ahead of the marriage of their son and a day after the wedding of their daughter. She was diagnosed with cancer for the past two years and was not keeping well since then.

Deceased Dalvinder Kaur (47) took her last breath last night. The daughter of the couple got married on November 14 while the marriage of the son was scheduled for November 17th which has been postponed for November 20th now. A a resident of Guru Hargobind Nagar Phagwara, Gill performed the last rites of his wife on Wednesday.

Singer Nachhatar Gill is among the renowned Punjabi singers as his father used to perform Kirtan at the religious place of their native village and he used to accompany his father in singing, said the family sources, adding that the untimely death of his wife is a huge setback for him as well as his family.

