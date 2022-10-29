Woman from Punjab makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain pageant

Rajni Singh, a 41-year-old woman from Phagwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, made it to the top five of the Miss Great Britain beauty pageant held in the UK last week and is understandably elated. The working mother of two teens overcame a host of health issues and “the darkest phase” of her life to make it as the fourth runner-up in the pageant’s Ms category for older women.

“I was someone who was anxious growing up and had low self-esteem. Like many women, I used to think that once you got married, everything became your priority, but you. It was only through my fitness journey that I realised my true potential and true worth,” Singh, who moved to the UK after getting married in 2003, told The Indian Express over the phone.

“Two years ago, I was in the darkest phase of my life when my health took a toll on my physical and mental well-being. (I had) a medical history of PCOS, sciatica, a herniated disc in my neck, vertigo, and anxiety,” said Singh, who works as a practice manager in Primary Care, NHS. “As I was getting physically stronger, I was getting stronger mentally too. All my fears turned into my strengths,” she added.

‘Miss Great Britain’ is one of the oldest beauty pageants in Britain and has been held annually since 1945. Singh, who completed her graduation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, was the only Indian participant.

Singh said she participated in the pageant to break stereotypes, to represent and inspire women of colour, “especially South Asian women who, often, bury their dreams and passions to fulfil other roles in life”. “I wanted to remind (women) how important it is to live for yourself, to believe in yourself and to not let anyone else’s opinion define you,” she said.

“It is never too young or too old to learn. It all starts with a little shift in the mindset, and of course, by taking that first courageous step,” Singh said, crediting husband Daljeet Singh for encouraging her “to dream big” and giving her “wings to fly high”.

“Lately, I have taken my passion for fitness into the profession as an online nutritionist and fitness coach. I am a fitness enthusiast and I aspire to educate women about the importance of fitness and nutrition through social media and from work,” she said.

Singh’s family in Phagwara is delighted. “Even to participate in such a contest demands great courage and she made it to the fourth position, which is a matter of pride for us,” her father Vijay Sondhi, a prominent businessman in the city, said. “It is a beautiful message to all the women who stop following their dreams and passion after a certain age,” he added.