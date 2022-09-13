Punjab: Three of a family die as tractor­­­­-trolley overturns on moving car

Three members of a family died when a tractor­­­­-trolley filled with sand and gravel overturned on a moving car on the Phagwara-Chandigarh Highway, near Behram in Punjab Monday evening, police said.

Video footage shows that the speeding tractor-trolley took a sharp turn when a large number of vehicles were moving on the busy highway.

The deceased identified as Gurpal Singh, his wife Simranjeet Kaur, and son Jasmeet Singh died on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Gurdyal Singh told The Indian Express.

The police rushed to the spot along with a JCB machine to pull out the car in which the victims were travelling.

The video shows that the tractor trolley did not stop even for a second before taking a sharp U-turn to the other lane of the highway from a crossing between the dividers, police said.

It is learnt that when the tractor­­­­-trolley was taking a sharp turn, two cars were quite close to the spot. One of the cars got buried under the trolley which overturned in a second. The other car just scraped past and the occupants immediately came out of the car.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot. Police registered a case against the driver and search teams have been formed to nab him.