Punjab: Sukhpal Singh Khaira seeks re-constitution of SSSB in state

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to draw his attention towards the re-constitution of Punjab State Service Selection Board (SSSB), which has recently been dissolved by the AAP government.

He mentioned that SSSB needs to be constituted as soon as possible as thousands of applicants of Punjab who have cleared the examination and fulfilled all conditions pertaining to the selection process have been waiting for the past over two years for their appointments.

These applicants include candidates who appeared for the posts of Jail warders, patwaris and for clerical jobs in various departments of Punjab government, he

said.

“While on one hand your good offices have already announced recruitment of nearly 25,000 job seekers in the next few months, on the other hand, the future of a large number of students continue to hang in balance who have already gone through the rigmarole of the selection process of the board,” he said, adding that with the reconstitute SSS Board immediately, AAP can also fulfil the promise of providing jobs to the youth.