Punjab: Stubble-burning cases rise as state enters wheat-sowing season

Punjab has recorded a spike in stubble-burning cases since the sowing season for wheat began in the state officially on November 1. In the past three days, Punjab witnessed 7,692 stubble-burning cases, which is 43% of such fires recorded in the state between September 16 and November 2.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) said the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) has recorded 17,921 stubble-burning cases in the 48-day period from September 16 to November 2.

On November 2 alone, a total of 3,001 fires were recorded, while 1,796 and 2,895 stubble-burning incidents were reported on November 1 and October 31, respectively.

Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts reported most incidents of fires till date with 2,592 and 1,320 stubble-burning incidents, respectively. These two districts had been reporting such incidents since the month of September itself. Now, other districts, too, have shown a spike in cases of stubble burning. Ferozpure recorded the maximum of 955 field fires in the last three three days, followed by Sangrur with 680 fires. Barnala witnessed 549 such cases during the same period.

Also Read | In 8 days, Punjab farmers set fire to paddy stubble on over 1 lakh hectares

Patiala, Ludhiana, Mukatsar Sahib, Faridkot, Bathinda and Moga recorded 509, 493, 490, 483, 482 and 402 stubble-burning cases, respectively, between October 31 and November 2.

Meanwhile, till October 27, over 4 lakh hectares in the state witnessed stubble-burning cases. Amritsar burnt stubble on 76,570 hectares, followed by Tarn Taran at 69,690 hectares. Gurdaspur burnt stubble on 36,360 hectares, Kapurthala on 27,260 hectares, Patiala on 26,230 hectares and Fatehgarh Sahib on 25,890 hectares. In Ludhiana, stubble was burnt on 25,360 hectares, and in Jalandhar on 24,850 hectares till October 27.