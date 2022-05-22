Punjab: Six-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue operation underway

A six-year-old boy fell into a 100-feet-deep borewell in a village under Dasuya subdivision of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab Sunday morning. Following the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has begun a rescue operation. The district administration has also called an Army unit to the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that the rescue operation was underway and he was taking every information from the district administration.

The boy has been identified as Hritik. He was playing in a farm field and reportedly climbed a borewell shaft after some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag and when the boy sat on the bag, he fell into the borewell. The parents of the boy are migrant labourers and they were not around when the incident happened, sources said.

Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said: “The boy fell into a deep borewell. We have already called the NDRF and Army teams to carry on the rescue operation.” He added that high-flow oxygen was being supplied into the well and the condition of the boy was being monitored through a camera.

Hans said health teams have also been called in to give immediate treatment to the boy after his rescue. He further said the boy seemed to be lying in a semi-conscious state.