Punjab: Showcause notice to returning officers for wrongful handling of ETBPS

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab issued showcause notices to two Returning Officers (ROs) for alleged “grave lapses” in handling the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot system (ETPBS).

The notices were issued to the ROs of 34-Jalandhar West (SC) and 115-Patiala Assembly constituencies.

The notice, a copy of which is available with The Indian Express, says, “It has come to the notice that you had not followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) (while) uploading the postal ballot paper to the service voters through the ETPBS portal and uploaded the postal ballot paper without the approval of the District Electoral Officer (DEO) and CEO.”

The notice further reads that despite multiple rounds of trainings to the ROs and Assistant Returning Officers on how to handle the ETPBS application, “you have committed major and grave mistake resulting in sending the unapproved and incorrect postal ballot papers to the service voters of 34- Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly constituency and 115-Patiala Assembly constituency which is a serious lapse”.

It also mentioned, “A showcause notice hereby issued to you that why action should not be initiated against you for not following the SOP of ETPBS as stipulated by the ECI. You are directed to submit your reply within 24 hours of the receipt of this showcause notice.”

The copy of the letter was also sent to the respective DEOs cum Deputy Commissioners of both the districts.