Punjab reports 800 stubble fires in last 3 days, over 1,000 since April 1

With wheat harvesting season approaching its end, stubble burning incidents have started increasing and more than 800 fires were reported in the past three days which are 75 per cent of the total fires reported till date.

There has been a four-fold increase in fires as compared to the last year during the same period.

Punjab has reported 796 of total 1,064 cases of wheat stubble burning from April 1 to April 26 including 354 fires on Tuesday, 82 on Monday and 360 on Sunday.

The highest number of stubble fires were reported from Sangrur where 147 fires took place, including 43 on Tuesday, followed by Mansa and Firozepur where 109, including 50 on Tuesday, and 105 fires, including 20 on Tuesday, were reported, respectively.

Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Mohali reported just one each fire.

Last year till April 26, only 250 fires were reported in the state and in 2020 the number of reported fires was 13 only till date.

As per the data sourced from Punjab Pollution Control Board, which records fire incidents through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, 96 fire incidents were reported from Fazilka , 84 from Bathinda, including 53 on Tuesday itself, and 61 from Jalandhar.

Apart from this, field fires were reported from Patiala (56), Moga (52), Hoshiarpur (50), Barnala (48), Kapurthala (46), Faridkot (45) and Muktsar (42), respectively.