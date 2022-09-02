scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Punjab records 60 per cent deficit in rainfall during paddy’s crucial phase

In August, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh’s required rain is 146.2 mm, 147.7 mm and 284.8 mm rainfall respectively; the two states and their joint capital witnessed 58 mm, 70.2 mm and 166.9 mm this year.

Since 2010, this is the second biggest deficit in rainfall that Punjab and Haryana have recorded. For Chandigarh, this is the sixth worst August in the last 13 years.

After getting surplus rainfall in July, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recorded a deficit in August, a critical month for water-guzzling paddy. Punjab was the most affected, recording 60 per cent less than the required rainfall; Haryana and Chandigarh witnessed a 52 per cent and 41 per cent deficit respectively.

In August, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh’s required rain is 146.2 mm, 147.7 mm and 284.8 mm rainfall respectively; the two states and their joint capital witnessed 58 mm, 70.2 mm and 166.9 mm this year.

Since 2010, this is the second biggest deficit in rainfall that Punjab and Haryana have recorded. For Chandigarh, this is the sixth worst August in the last 13 years.

In Punjab, Moga received the least amount of rainfall, recording a 47 per cent deficit, followed by Hoshiarpur’s 43 per cent and Nawanshahr 38 per cent. In Haryana, Ambala was most affected, with a 57 per cent deficit, with Faridabad’s 51 per cent and Yamuna Nagar’s 44 per cent.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queriesPremium
Pandora Papers probe: Most foreign jurisdictions respond to FIU queries
3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an Madhya Pra...Premium
3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an Madhya Pra...

Experts believe that this month’s rainfall deficit will put a lot of pressure on the groundwater levels of the two states, which have a total of over 4 million hectares under paddy. During this period, the fields must be irrigated every 4-5 days and thus every day of the monsoon season counts, they said.

However, cumulative figures for the past three months’ rainfall (June 1 to August 31) are quite close to normal with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recording a 12 per cent, 7 per cent and 3 per cent rainfall deficit respectively.

In the two states, 23 of the 45 districts have received less rain than the required amount while five districts received surplus rain. These include Faridkot and Ferozepur in Punjab which recorded 76 per cent and 71 per cent surplus rainfall while Fatehabad, Sirsa, and Kaithal in Haryana got 66 per cent 47 per cent and 35 per cent more rainfall.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 06:09:08 am
Next Story

Agro-economist Sukhpal Singh is Punjab farmers’ panel chief

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous
Explained

Coming today: Vikrant the Courageous

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatris: The usual and not-so-unusual suspects

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatris: The usual and not-so-unusual suspects

Behind AAP claims on L-G: Vigilance report, witness statements

Behind AAP claims on L-G: Vigilance report, witness statements

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

The 'abnormal' La Ninã conditions are impacting India's monsoon

The 'abnormal' La Ninã conditions are impacting India's monsoon

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement