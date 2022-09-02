Punjab records 60 per cent deficit in rainfall during paddy’s crucial phase

After getting surplus rainfall in July, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recorded a deficit in August, a critical month for water-guzzling paddy. Punjab was the most affected, recording 60 per cent less than the required rainfall; Haryana and Chandigarh witnessed a 52 per cent and 41 per cent deficit respectively.

In August, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh’s required rain is 146.2 mm, 147.7 mm and 284.8 mm rainfall respectively; the two states and their joint capital witnessed 58 mm, 70.2 mm and 166.9 mm this year.

Since 2010, this is the second biggest deficit in rainfall that Punjab and Haryana have recorded. For Chandigarh, this is the sixth worst August in the last 13 years.

In Punjab, Moga received the least amount of rainfall, recording a 47 per cent deficit, followed by Hoshiarpur’s 43 per cent and Nawanshahr 38 per cent. In Haryana, Ambala was most affected, with a 57 per cent deficit, with Faridabad’s 51 per cent and Yamuna Nagar’s 44 per cent.

Experts believe that this month’s rainfall deficit will put a lot of pressure on the groundwater levels of the two states, which have a total of over 4 million hectares under paddy. During this period, the fields must be irrigated every 4-5 days and thus every day of the monsoon season counts, they said.

However, cumulative figures for the past three months’ rainfall (June 1 to August 31) are quite close to normal with Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recording a 12 per cent, 7 per cent and 3 per cent rainfall deficit respectively.

In the two states, 23 of the 45 districts have received less rain than the required amount while five districts received surplus rain. These include Faridkot and Ferozepur in Punjab which recorded 76 per cent and 71 per cent surplus rainfall while Fatehabad, Sirsa, and Kaithal in Haryana got 66 per cent 47 per cent and 35 per cent more rainfall.