Monday, July 11, 2022

Punjab: PRTC takes back order to remove pics of Bhindrawale, Hawara from govt buses

The Sikh groups had launched a protest against the order last week and had threatened to intensify it if the order was not withdrawn by Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
July 11, 2022 11:21:11 pm
Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand on Monday said that they had received a letter from the PRTC from Bhatinda telling them that the order had been taken by. (File Photo)

The PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has conceded to the demands of Dal Khalsa and other Sikh groups and has withdrawn its earlier order to remove the pictures of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from state goverment buses.

On Monday, PRTC general manager of Bhatinda zone in a written order said that the transport corporation had taken back its July 1 order and conveyed the same to the protesting parties.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand on Monday said that they had received a letter from the PRTC from Bhatinda telling them that the order had been taken by.

The letter, he said, has accepted that the order to remove the pictures of bhindranwale and Hawara had hurt the religious sentiments of some Sikhs organisations.

Dal Khalsa on Saturday launched a protest against the orders of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to remove the pictures of Khalistan ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from government buses.

