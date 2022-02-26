Punjab: Private school principal held for raping several students over 7-8 years

The Punjab Police Friday arrested the principal of a private school in Ropar for allegedly raping and molesting several students over past several years. The accused had been running the school for past over two decades and had been on the run after his obscene pictures went viral on social media platforms, police said.

A case under Section 376 (2) (d) of IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the 54-year-old accused.

The police complaint was lodged by one Ashwani Kumar. The complainant told police that the accused was running a school for the past 20 years but was forced to shut it down after local objected to his activities. He then shifted the school.

“He abused several minor girl students in the past seven-eight years. Over 180 objectionable photos and a video, all of which are around 7-8 years old, went viral on social media a few days back,” said the complainant.

The photos reached the social media platforms after he gave his computer for repairing.

The complainant said that the village people were aware about his activities but didn’t come forward to lodge a formal complaint “to protect the girls”.

The accused, the complainant said, had threatened the girls with dire consequences.

DSP Nangal Satish Kumar told The Indian Express that the accused has been arrested and a court has remained him in two days’ police custody.

Police said that only one person has come forward with the complaint along with photos and no one from the victims’ side has filed any complaint.