Punjab power engineers association demands merger of PSPCL, PSTCL

August 11, 2022 5:32:42 am
The PSEB Engineers Association demanded the merger of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) in a press release on Wednesday. The body which consists of around 2,000 engineers working under PSPCL and PSTCL demanded the merger for efficiency and coordination.
In the press release, the association said that it that the government is considering making the Chairman Cum Managing Director (CMD) of one corporation a member of the other and vice versa in the name of coordination. It said is not acceptable at all and that by including more power centres on the Board of Directors (BOD) is against the
interests of PSPCL and PSTCL.
The board of directors (BOD) of the merged corporation should be formed purely on professional competency instead of incorporating officers in their official capacity, the association said. The association has demanded withholding any move that would change the structure of the BOD to bureaucratic and has written to the Punjab chief minister on this issue and has sought an urgent meeting for detailed discussion on this issue. Association General Secretary
Ajay Pal Singh Atwal said that they are of the view that such a top-heavy BOD will only do more harm than give any positive impetus.
