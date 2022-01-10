Punjab polls: Rallies banned, candidates turn to Zoom meets, family functions, gurdwaras

With the surge in Covid-19 cases having led the Election Commission to ban political rallies, roadshows and nukkad meetings, candidates and sitting MLAs in Punjab’s Doaba region have been forced to think out of the box while strategising for the poll campaign.

The poll panel has banned all public gatherings till January 15 since the announcement of the election dates for various states on Saturday.

While some leaders in the state held meetings with their close confidants on Sunday, others utilised the opportunity of ‘Gurpurab’, the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, and visited various gurudwaras where locals had gathered on the occasion. Still others have taken the social media route, engaging in online debates. Marriages, bhogs (where last rites of the deceased are performed) and birthday parties aren’t spared either.

Though the Congress and BJP are yet to declare their candidates, sitting MLAs are busy drawing up campaign strategies.

Congress MLA from Hoshiarpur’s Chabbewal Assembly segment Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal said he was holding Zoom meetings with village sarpanches and workers and will soon resort to door-to-door campaigning, while also looking at other options. “We are also using pamphlets and engaging workers on social media to connect with the masses,” he said, adding that during Zoom meetings, the sarpanches can show their programmes to the entire village.

Rajinder Beri, MLA from Jalandhar Central, visited a gurudwara sabha in his constituency to pay obeisance on Gurpurab besides holding meetings in his constituency. Hoshiarpur MLA and former minister Sunder Sham Arora also resorted to door-to-door campaigning as well as social media and will soon send out pamphlets on his works over the last five years.

Former MLA and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Jagbir Singh Brar too said that he was attending several social functions like bhogs and marriages. Congress MLA from Nawanshahr constituency Angad Singh Saini said he was organising small meetings with party workers and also launched a debate on social media which his opponents must join to share their vision regarding the upliftment of the constituency.

Meanwhile, Sangat Singh Giljian, Congress minister from Tanda, said he was unwell but will send recorded messages to voters about the development works he has initiated and also continue to attend social functions and go for door-to-door canvassing.

Other leaders like B S Dhaliwal from Phagwara, Sushil Rinku from Jalandhar West, Baba Henry from Jalandhar North too said they will be resorting to similar campaigning strategies.