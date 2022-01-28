Punjab polls: Kejriwal asks Phillaur if it will vote for sand thieves, drug sellers or ‘honest Mann’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday targeted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over “illegal sand mining” and the Badals over “drug sales” even as he invoked Dr B R Ambedkar in Phillaur, a reserved Assembly constituency in Jalandhar district.

Kejriwal also asked people if they would vote for “reta chor” (sand thieves), “nasha bechne wale” (drug sellers) or “kattar immandar (staunchly honest) Mann”. He was speaking at an indoor meeting of citizens and workers in the constituency in support of AAP candidate Prem Kumar.

“Channi saheb pe aarop lag rahen hain ke vo reta chori karte hain, unnke rishtedaron ke ghar par ED ke raid hui bade-bade noton ki gaddi mili, 111 din mile the unko, unhone woh bhi nahin chhode kamal kar diya . Agar reta choron ki sarkar banegi to kya Punjab ke school acche ho sakte hain, kya bijli mil sakti hai (There are sand theft allegations against Chief Minister Channi, his relatives’ home was raided by the ED and a huge amount of money was recovered. He got 111 days, which he did not ‘waste’. Now if a government of sand thieves comes to power, then how will your schools be good and how will the power situation improve in the state),” he asked.

“On one side is the Badals and their entire family, on the other side is Channi saheb and on another side is Sardar Bhagwant Mann, who is a staunchly honest man. Mann has been MP for the past seven years and is still living in a rented house, while if a person becomes an MLA in Punjab, he earns three-four big houses and four-five big vehicles in just five years. So today, the biggest need of the state is an honest government and an honest CM,” said Kejriwal.

“You gave 26 years to Congress and 19 years to the SAD in Punjab… now give five years to us,” he said.

Kejriwal went on to say that on Republic Day, he had taken a decision that photos of the chief minister will not be hung in Delhi’s schools and government offices, but that of Dr B R Ambedkar. “When you go to vote, keep the photo of Baba Saheb in your mind. If Baba Saheb was alive, for whom would he vote – drug sellers or sand thieves or the staunchly honest Bhagwant Mann,” he asked. He also promised that the AAP will provide good education to every child in the state.

Speaking about the depleting ground water levels in the state, Bhagwant Mann said that if the AAP is voted to power, they will stop the flow of extra water from Punjab to Pakistan at Harike Pattan.