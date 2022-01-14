Congress’s SC leader and former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann quits party

Snapping his five-decade-long ties with the Congress, former Punjab minister and a noted Schedule Caste (SC) leader of the party in Phagwara, Joginder Singh Mann, on Friday resigned from the Congress and as Chairman of the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (Cabinet rank).

Though Mann, a Valmiki Madhvi Sikh, did not divulge his future plans, he has been in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party and is likely to join AAP in the coming days.

In an emotional letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, the three-time MLA from Phagwara, who has been a minister in the cabinets of Beant Singh, H S Brar, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Captain Amarinder Singh, said, “I had a dream that when I will die, the Congress tricolour will be wrapped around my body but with the Congress patrons guilty of the post-matric scholarship scam, my conscience doesn’t allow me to stay here”.

He said Maharajas, landlords, moneybags and opportunists like Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and others came into the party for the sake of vested political interests due to which the party drifted from its core values and the focus shifted merely to contesting the polls and grabbing power.

He added that over the last few months he has been battling sleepless nights haunted by thoughts of the millions of SC students whose careers were ruined due to the scam. “It is not the same party whose leader, the late Indira Gandhi, rode atop an elephant, as no other vehicle was available in bad weather, to mourn the death of members of the SC community who were killed in Belchi (Bihar). Today Congress leaders are soaked in the blood of SC students whose careers have been ruined due to the post-matric scholarship scam,” he added.

Mann said he had repeatedly sought district status for Phagwara before former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and current CM Charanjit Singh Channi, as residents of the region are forced to travel around 40 km to Kapurthala to get administrative works done at the district headquarters, but both chief ministers blatantly ignored the long-pending demand of Phagwara residents.