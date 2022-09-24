scorecardresearch
Punjab Police inks deal with hospitals for treatment at CGHS rates

The officer said that it was an informal arrangement as police officials will pay their bill and later on submit their claim to the department as per the procedure.

The Punjab Police has entered into a informal arrangement with the local hospitals to provide its personnel and their families affordable health facilities, Additional Director General Police MF Farooqui Saturday said.

“We have signed an MOU with some of multi-speciality hospitals in Jalandhar under which they will provide all facilities, including diagnostics, at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates to the police officials and their dependents. These CGHS rates are considerably low in comparison to their extraordinarily high charges,” said Farooqui. The facility will be extended to all the police officials including special police officers (SPOs), Punjab Home Guards (PHGs) and Class-4 staff as well. The scheme would be implemented in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar Rural, Kapurthala and Jalandhar Commissionerate along with PAP in the first phase.

