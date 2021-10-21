Punjab Police doing more than BSF to safeguard state: Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa

As the Union government increased the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) up to 50 km in border states, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that Punjab Police is doing much more for safeguarding the state than the BSF. He said that there is strong and tight security of Punjab Police in the entire border belt and it was the state force that had eradicated terrorism from the state.

Speaking at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day (October 21), he promised to restart the inquiry into the 2017 Maur Mandi bomb blast, in which seven were killed ahead of the assembly elections.

“Those who say that Punjab cannot secure itself, I want to tell them that Punjabis can safeguard themselves as well as the entire country in a much better way. In the freedom struggle, if anybody has contributed the maximum, that is Punjab; the prisoners who were lodged in Andaman and Nicobar jail, which used to be called ‘kala Pani saza’ , most of them were Punjabis. In 1971, Punjab Police worked hard in border sectors including Dera Baba Nanak which I had seen with my eyes. Then how can one raise a finger against Punjab Police,” said Deputy CM Randhawa, adding that in the days of terrorism in the state, nobody used to get out of houses after 5:00 pm and it was the Punjab Police that kept the citizens safe and eradicated the terrorism from the state.

“No one used to imagine those days that terrorism will be eliminated from here but the Punjab Police did it,” he said. He also asked the Punjab police to be more vigilant when Pakistan is involved in mischief.

Interacting with the media later, he said that he had already written a letter to the Centre that the security of the state is an internal matter and a state subject. Border security on the fencing line or first defence line is the central government’s responsibility and after that Punjab Police takes over.

“Even yesterday Punjab Police caught weapons across the fence line in Tarn Taran by taking BSF along and then to say the force is not capable is wrong. The demoralisation of Punjab Police can never be tolerated. I don’t hesitate to say that J&K state was disintegrated, democracy was finished but terrorism could not be removed from there despite the deployment of BSF, other paramilitary and Army, but in Punjab, we were all alone and our Punjab Police eradicated terrorism,” said Randhawa.

“I have visited the entire border area after taking over the home department, and I found that Punjab Police’s security is much tighter than the BSF. Several drones, heroin are coming across the border but they could not stop them from coming. Then what would they (BSF) do 50km inside the border,” he said.

Referring to Captain Amarinder Singh’s statements on Punjab’s security, Randhawa said, “what happened to Punjab’s security within one month of his leaving and why is he giving such statements? He should be asked what he did in four-and-a-half years; whether he put Punjab’s security at stake? That now within one month, according to him, Punjab’s security is in danger,” said Randhawa.

Randhawa also said that he will look into allegations that Aroosa Alam, a close friend of Captain Amarinder Singh and Pakistan-based Journalist, was an ISI agent.

“Captain Amrinder Singh should tell the people as to why the Maur Mandi bomb blast case inquiry was closed in which the accused are still at large,” said Randhawa.

Randhawa also listened to the grievances of the families of the police martyrs and asked the Punjab DGP to get the works of the families of the deceased on priority so that they would not have to come to offices repeatedly.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) soldiers who were killed in the ‘hot springs’ sector of Ladakh on October 21, 1959, during a firing between Indian and Chinese forces. The CRPF made a memorial at that place in 1961 and every year homage is paid to them there.