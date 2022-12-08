Punjab Police constable injured in attack on Nakodar businessman succumbs to gunshot wounds

A Punjab Police constable, Mandeep Singh, succumbed Thursday to the injuries he received in an attack on the businessman he was assigned as a gunman in Nakodar a day before.

He was deployed as a gunman to Nakodar cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh aka Timmi Chawla, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants Wednesday night in the main market. Mandeep was sitting in the front seat of the car along with Timmi Chawla when around four bike-borne assailants opened fire on them. Chawla was declared ’brought dead’ at the Civil Hospital in the city.

Police sources confirmed Constable Singh had received multiple bullet injuries in the attack and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Punjab’s officiating Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, tweeted, “Salute to martyr Ct. Mandeep Singh has laid down his life in the line of duty. Punjab Police will make the perpetrators pay and look after the martyr’s family. The Chief Minister has announced Rs 2 crore ex-gratia and insurance payments. ”

Jalandhar range Inspector General of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said they have got some vital clues and an investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also claimed Chawla was a party worker.

Chawla was given police protection over a month ago when he got an extortion call from a gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda. He is the third police protectee killed in the past around one month. Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Amritsar on November 4, then on November 10, Sirsa Dera follower and Bargari sacrilege accused Pardeep Singh Kataria was killed in Faridkot.

Chawla’s father Harminder Singh told the police he was about to close his shop when the assailants came and opened fire on his son and his gunman sitting in the car. He also said his son got police protection after an extortion call last month following which an FIR was also lodged.