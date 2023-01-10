‘At 9 pm, he said he will call back in 10 mins, hour later we got news of his death’: Cousin of constable shot dead in Punjab

Twenty-six-year-old constable Kuldeep Singh was on duty on Sunday. The day was like all other Sundays until he got a call from a Phagwara resident claiming that robbers snatched his Hyundai Creta at gunpoint. Kuldeep and his team from Phagwara police station (Kapurthala district) rushed to the spot within minutes started tracking the location of the robbers continuously. Within an hour, they managed to surround the robbers near Phillaur, Jalandhar district.

As the young constable got out of the police vehicle and ran towards the robbers’ car, they opened indiscriminate fire at the police party. The police party retaliated too. Kuldeep suffered a fatal bullet injury. Born in August 1996, Kuldeep was the only son of Karnail Singh, also a constable in the Punjab Police, and Harjeet Kaur. Karnail suffered a heart attack and died during service.

Kuldeep got the police job on compassionate ground on May 18, 2016, when he was just 19. Like most youngsters of his age, Kuldeep was quite popular on Instagram and used to upload videos regularly. The family hails from Shahpur village in Gurdaspur district. Kuldeep is survived by mother Harjeet, younger sister Gurpreet Kaur, who is married, and grandfather Harbhajan Singh.

An inconsolable Harbhajan Singh said, “Sadha te sara ghar hi khatam ho gaya, pehle mera munda chala gaya te hun potra bhi chawla gaya (Our family is over. First my son had died and now my grandson is also dead).”

Kirandeep Kaur, Kuldeep’s cousin, said, “He went on duty at 5pm on Sunday and when his mother called him around 9pm, he said he will call back in 10 minutes. But he never called back and we got to know of the firing incident.” Blaming the police force and the government for negligence, Kirandeep said that law and order situation is so bad in the state that even policemen are getting killed. “People of his village are questioning the Punjab government for such poor state of affairs. We demand stringent punishment for the accused,” he said.