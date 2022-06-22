Ahead of paddy transplantation, 14 Punjab districts get good rain, will reduce stress on groundwater

Good pre-monsoon showers in the past two days have brought much relief to the groundwater sources in the state where water guzzling paddy transplanting has already begun in some of the districts from June 18. This year, the state has given different dates for different districts to start paddy transplanting.

Earlier, paddy transplanting used to begin on a single date in the entire state and most of the time it started on June 10 barring a couple of years when it began on June 13, 15 and June 20.

Punjab has witnessed normal pre-monsoon rain ahead of the monsoon, which usually arrives here by June end, as the state recorded 30.5 mm of rain to date against the required 30.4 mm which is normal as per the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) office, Chandigarh.

Of the 23 disricts in the state, 14 have received either surplus or normal rain and remaining nine districts recorded deficit rain. Surplus rain is much needed in the state where the groundwater level is depleting.

In Ferozepur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Moga, Bathinda and Mansa districts, the transplanting will begin from June 22 and all these districts barring Mansa have received surplus rain with Ferozpur topping the chart across the state where 191 per cent surplus rain was received against the required normal. While Faridkot received 165 per cent surplus rain, Fazilka recorded 31 per cent surplus, Bathinda 13 per cent surplus, and Moga saw the required normal rain. Mansa is parched with 70% deficit rain.

Apart from this, transplantation in Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib districts had already begun on June 18. Here too Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, and Patiala got 79 per cent, 28 per cent and just normal rain, respectively. Barnala and Sangrur recorded 54 per cent and 46 per cent deficit rain.

Transplantation in Mohali, Ropar, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts is to begin on June 24. And transplantation in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran districts is to start from June 26. Of these districts, Gurdaspur recorded 64 per cent surplus, Kapurthala got 60 per cent surplus, Mohali got 50 per cent surplus, Tarn Taran received 24 per cent surplus, Pathankot got 10 per cent surplus rain while Nawanshahr and Jalandhar received almost close to the normal but Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Ropar received 52 per cent, 33 per cent and 30 per cent deficit rain.

Paddy and basmati transplanting in Punjab lasts for 40 to 50 days starting from June and ends in July. And if the state gets sufficient rain during this period then the stress on groundwater would be less because Punjab has over 14 lakh electric tubewells which extract millions of litres of water in a single day during the paddy transplanting, which needs puddling of field as well and flood irrigation for 35 to 40 days after the transplantation of paddy nursery in the main field. Farmers said that even if the soil get properly moist with such rains, there can be a good saving of ground water.

Meanwhile, due to good rain, Punjab is witnessing a 27.5 to 32-degree temperature which is a huge respite from the heatwave. In neighbouring Haryana, 25.4 mm of rainfall was recorded against the normal 31.4 mm in Chandigarh 50.7 mm of rain was received against the normal 91.4 mm during the pre-monsoon period from June 1 to June 20.