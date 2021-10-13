Punjab okays wheat seed subsidy policy for rabi season

The Punjab government on Sunday approved wheat seed subsidy policy-2021-22 to provide certified wheat seed recommended by Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) at 50 per cent subsidy to farmers in the rabi season.

A total of two lakh quintals of certified seed, worth Rs 20,00 crore subsidy, will be provided to around one lakh farmers. Applications of small and marginal farmers with less than one hectare to 2 hectare land (2.5 acre to 5 acre land) will be considered on priority.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha directed the officers/staff of the agriculture department to monitor the seeds being sold in their respective areas and also to ensure that only quality seeds reach the farmers. He also assured them that the subsidy will be directly transferred into the accounts of the farmers or in the accounts of registered dealers as per the option selected by the farmers.

He warned against any malpractice while providing seed or stringent action would be taken. He said that farmers interested in availing the subsidy can apply online at https://agrimachinerypb.com/ from October 10 to 18.

The subsidy amount would be Rs 100 per quintal and one farmer will be eligible for two quintal seed which means a single farmer can avail subsidy of up to Rs 2,000. At least 40 kg seed is used in one acre area and in two quintals, the sowing can be done up to 5 acres of land.

“The Scheduled Castes would be given preference in the distribution of the wheat seeds and then small and marginal farmers would be preferred and if after considering the applications of these, the subsidised seed is available then it would be provided to other farmer applicants, medium or big,” the minister said.