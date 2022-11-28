scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Punjab okays operation of Phagwara sugar mill till Feb

The Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that in the interests of the farmers, it has been decided to run this sugar mill with conditions.

punjab news, Bhagwant Mann news, farmers news, indianexpressPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Express Photo)

The Punjab government has on Sunday approved the operation of Golden Sandhar Mills Limited, Phagwara till February 20, 2023. The approval has been given after receiving the nod from the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Disclosing this, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that in the interests of the farmers, it has been decided to run this sugar mill with conditions.

He said that inter-departmental committee has also been formed to ensure payment of farmers. In this committee SDM Phagwara, Project Officer (Cane) Jalandhar, Assistant Commissioner Excise Kapurthala Range, DCFA. (Internal Investigation Organisation) Kapurthala, Assistant Sugarcane Development Officer Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Satnam Singh Sahni Kisan Leader Bharati Kisan Union Doaba and Kripal Singh Musapur Bharati Kisan Union Doaba were included.

Dhaliwal said that the committee would maintain complete supervision on the sugarcane coming to the sugar mill, sugar recovery and sale of the products, and would submit a report to the cane commissioner regarding the payment of sugarcane to the farmers within 15 days.

He said that the cane commissioner will report to the state government in this regard and if the mill failed to make the payment on time as per the agreement, the license of the mill would be canceled and the sugarcane will be allotted to other mills.

