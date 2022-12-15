Punjab government to organise ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ on December 16

With a view to resolving issues and complaints of Non-Resident Indians, the Punjab Government will organise an ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ on December 16. Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold discussions with NRIs to get their concerns addressed.

According to the schedule of the state government, five meetings with NRIs will be held in different districts starting from Jalandhar.

Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Commissioner, Jalandhar Division, and Chairperson, NRI Sabha, said the milni in Jalandhar will be organised at St Soldier Campus near NIT on the Jalandhar-Kartarpur national highway. Sapra said senior officers of all concerned departments will be present during the meeting to hear the complaints of NRIs so as to ensure prompt redressal. She added NRIs can register from 10.30 am onwards and milni proceedings will begin immediately after that.

Minister Dhaliwal will meet the members of the Punjabi diaspora, said the divisional commissioner adding that NRIs from the districts of the Doaba region—Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawan Shahr)—would participate in this initiative. Principal Secretary J Balamurugan, ADGP (NRI Wing) Praveen Kumar Sinha, deputy commissioners, commissioners of police, and senior superintendents of police of these districts will also be present to initiate the process for resolving their complaints with immediate effect.

Sapra urged NRIs to actively participate in the meeting so that their complaints can be sorted out besides getting their valuable suggestions to facilitate them.

After Jalandhar, the next such meeting will be held in SAS Nagar (Mohali) on December 19, Ludhiana on December 23, Moga on December 26 followed by Amritsar on December 30.

How can NRIs register

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said NRIs can make online registration through the Punjab Government’s portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in/

besides registering themselves at the counters to be set up at the venue.

Singh said there would holding areas where Punjabis participating from different countries could meet the minister and senior officers with their concerns.