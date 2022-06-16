Punjab: Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal flag off govt Volvo bus service from Jalandhar to IGI airport

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday jointly flagged off a government-run Volvo bus service from Jalandhar to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi. Several routes to the bus stand were blocked by police due to security reasons, causing inconvenience to commuters for hours.

“This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise within three months and ended the monopoly of the private transport mafia by introducing a cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport (New Delhi) at just Rs 1,170,” said Mann while addressing the gathering after flagging off the bus service.

He said that seven Volvo buses will ply daily from Jalandhar bus stand to Delhi airport. Similar buses will also move from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh daily to the airport.

Mann said that passengers can get the online booking done three months in advance, while tickets can also be booked at the bus stand counters six months ahead of the journey. Tickets can be cancelled 24 hours before the journey with 100% refund, he added. Mann said that earlier people were forced to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for one-way journey, and this loot by private transporters continued because of the vested interests of the successive Akali and Congress governments in the state.

Leaders of both these parties minted money illegally by keeping government buses from this route, he added. This Volvo bus service by the current dispensation would sound the death knell for the transport mafia,” said Mann, adding that these buses will charge less than half of the amount charged by private operators, with better service and facilities.

Every day 55 buses will ply from Punjab to IGI airport, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said that what previous governments could not do in decades, AAP did it in just three months. The Delhi Chief Minister said the opposition was making a law and order issue due to the recent untoward incidents in the state, but these gangsters were not brought to Punjab by Mann, rather they were the creation of the previous regimes in the state as they had their ‘baap’ (father) sitting in the government to shelter them.

“But now, these gangsters, anti-social elements and anti-national elements have no ‘baap’ sitting in the AAP government. The current regime does not give any political patronage to them and they will be in jail soon,” said Kejriwal, adding that the security of the public is “our responsibility”. He said that 130 gangsters were arrested in Punjab in the past three months. He said earlier these gangsters were not arrested and those who were in prison were running gangs from jails, but now, with the AAP government at the helm, this nexus would be wiped out completely.

He said that drugs are a big issue in the state and it will take time to end the menace but it, too, will be wiped out.

On promises made by the AAP regime, Kejriwal said the government will keep its word and urged people to be patient.

He also said that earlier in Punjab, the transfers of police and civil officials were being made after charging hefty sum by the government, but now all these corrupt practices have been stopped. He said the AAP government in Punjab is leading by example as it put its own minister behind bars on charges of graft. He said that the AAP regime in Punjab managed to remove illegal possession on 5,500 acres of government land. He also announced that the services of more than 26,000 contractual employees would be regularised as the

Punjab government is set to enact a law in the ensuing session.

Mann and Kejriwal also paid tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh at his statute on the bus stand premises. Punjab Transport Minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, Secretary Transport Punjab Vikas Garg and Principal Secretary Transport Delhi Ashish Kundra were also present.

Also, the Minibus Operators’ Association members, who were protesting ahead of the CM’s visit for not getting an appointment with him, managed to meet him and presented their demands.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday asked Kejriwal as to why this government bus service was not allowed earlier.

Warring released an old video clip when as Punjab Transport Minister he had confronted Kejriwal in Amritsar and urged him to allow plying of Punjab government buses right up to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Warring at that time had even suggested that the Delhi government could operate buses from IGI airport to Punjab in order to prevent exploitation by some powerful private bus operators. Although Kejriwal had agreed at that moment, he later backed out, saying that the rules allow government buses to go up to the bus stand only.

The PPCC president said that if Kejriwal’s government in Delhi could allow the buses up to the airport now, it could have been done six months ago also when he had urged him.

“Kejriwal didn’t do so because he wanted to claim credit at the cost of common people of Punjab,” Warring said.

With inputs from Raakhi Jagga