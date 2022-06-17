Punjab: New instructions for sale deeds, plots in illegal colonies

After it issued a letter on May 24 to stop the sale deeds of properties in illegal colonies that have mushroomed across the state in recent years, the Punjab government issued orders on June 13 to stop the sale of plots/buildings in these colonies without obtaining the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), which is to be issued by the competent authority, from the plot/building owner.

The instructions were issued by a committee formed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and which includes Additional Chief Secretary cum Financial Commissioner Revenue (ACS cum FCR), principal secretary of housing and urban development and principal secretary of the local government.

As per the recommendations of the committee, the department of housing and urban development and the local government will publish a list of licensed colonies along with area details, Khasra numbers and a clear demarcation of the area under which no plot (sale deed) will be given a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

A NOC issued earlier by the relevant competent authority shall remain valid.

These competent authorities, within municipal limits, are commissioners of civic bodies, and additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) for other urban local bodies, minister committees/ councils/nagar panchayats.

Outside municipal limits, additional chief administrators of housing and urban development of different will be responsible.

Copies of these instructions and recommendations have already been sent to commissioners of all of the state’s divisions, deputy commissioners, registrars and sub registrars and Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

Authorities said that NOCs are required in case of illegal regilarised and illegal colonies which were carved out before March 19, 2018, and had applied for regularisation but did not pay the required charges after the Punjab one-time settlement scheme of 2018.

Colonies that came after March 19, 2018, will neither be regularised nor will the plot holders can get a NOC, Punjab Urban and Development Authority (PUDA) officials said.

A senior officer said that if NOCs are not given for the colonies that sprung up later, then mushrooming of such colonies will stop automatically.

To further facilitate the people, the Punjab revenue department has launched a portal for ‘grievance redressal regarding colonisers/developers’ where plot holders still waiting on possession can register their complaints. The department will help them in getting the possession and will file an FIR against the coloniser if they are unwilling to do so.