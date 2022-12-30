Punjab, the granary of India, lags in millet production: data

Punjab – which is contributing around one-fourth of the total cereal grains to the national pool – is said to be lagging behind in millet production, although the state has tremendous potential for its cultivation if the data provided by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, are anything to go by. The disheartening PAU statistics came to light at a time when the United Nations (UN) had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on the initiative of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

The consumption of millet is considered important to meet the deficiency of nutrients and micronutrients in food. At a time when the country is facing malnutrition among a large number of children and adults, especially women, it becomes all the more important to consume millets to nurse the malnourished back to health.

According to PAU, 11 lakh hectares was under millet cultivation in the 1950s in Punjab, but with the advent of the Green Revolution (1965-66) the millet cultivation area started coming down with the state recording just 2.13 lakh hectares in 1969-70. At present, its area is almost negligible. However, under millet fodder the area is still considerable with 1.5 lakh hectares in the state.

There are nine types of millets grown in India, including three major millets and six minor ones. Among major millets, ‘bajra’ (pearl millet), ‘jowar’ (sorghum) and ‘ragi/mandua’ (finger millet) are grown, while among the minor ones, ‘kodo’ millet, ‘kutki/sama’ (little millet), ‘kangni’ (foxtail millet), ‘cheena’ (proso millet), ‘korale’ (browntop millet), and ‘jhnagora/sawan’ (barnyard millet) are grown.

Millets are small-seeded annual grasses which are grown mainly in dry and rain-fed areas.

In Punjab, mainly two major millets – ‘bajra’ and ‘jowar’ – are grown and these are sown during the Kharif season (April to October) from June/July to October.

“Millets refer to the group of small-seeded grasses which include pearl millets (‘bajra’) and sorghum (‘jowar/charri’). These are coarse cereals which are related to Punjab’s ancient culture when our ‘nani/dadi’ used to give us healthy nutritious diet such as ‘bajra/jowar dee roti and khichri’. Millets have also been an integral part of Punjab’s heritage, culture and even folk songs like ‘Bajre da site’,” said Dr R S Sohu, Principal Forage Breeder, Millets and Nutrition Section Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, Ludhiana.

“’Bajra’ used to be cultivated in more than 11 lakh hectares in Punjab in the 1950s which has now come down to around 1,000 hectares. The scientists at PAU are trying to maintain the legacy by continuously developing high-yielding and nutritionally good varieties of ‘bajra’ and ‘jowar’, although the cultivation area has come down under these wonder grains,” said Dr Ruchika Bhardwaj, expert and millets breeder, PAU, who has been working mainly on pearl millet.

Both the scientists said that since the inception many ‘bajra’ and ‘jowar’ varieties and hybrids were released for fodder and grain purposes, but now the focus of the scientists is to develop biofortified varieties suitable for value addition. These kinds of varieties would be useful for the consumers and economically beneficial for the Punjab farmers. Recently, PAU had developed PCB 165 (2020) and PCB 166 (2022) of bajra and SL 45 of sorghum (‘jowar’) (2022), which are very good millet varieties, and due to their high-yield potential both these varieties are a good source of nutritional security.

Because of the improved varieties of PAU, the yield of the millet crops has increased manifold in the state. For pearl millet it was 3.81 quintals per hectare in the 1960s which is now nearly 35 quintals per hectare.

The PAU-developed green fodder millets’ yield is 677.5 quintals per hectare for sorghum and 647.5 quintals for pearl millet. The dry fodder yield is 167.5 quintals per hectare and 112.5 quintals per hectare for sorghum and pearl millet, respectively.

According to PAU, ‘jowar’ grain yield is 21.4 quintals per hectare and ‘bajra’ millet grain yield is 35.7 quintals per hectare. PAU is going to release jowar crop’s dual variety in the coming few months, Dr Sohu said, adding that these are very hardy crops which can withstand high temperatures, and so they are the perfect choice as ‘climate-smart grain’. It has been observed that pearl millet can even flower at 42 degrees Celsius and can survive at temperatures up to 46 degrees Celsius, whereas other cereals are unable to tolerate temperatures higher than 38 degrees Celsius. Thus, millets are very important for food security.

These are sown during the Kharif season in June/July and the harvesting starts in October. In Punjab, the popular pearl millet varieties need just 1 kg to 1.5 kg of seed per acre and ‘jowar’ needs 6-7 kg of seed per acre. PCB 165 is a short duration dual purpose variety which can be harvested 90 days after sowing, while PCB 166 dual purpose variety is mainly grown for fodder purposes as it is a stay green long duration variety and its 50% flowering takes place after 80-85 days of sowing. PCB 165 variety’s 50% flowering takes place after 70 days.

Experts say that fodder crops are mainly long duration and are harvested after around 120 days, while short duration is harvested after 90 days. Sorghum fodder crop’s 50% flowering takes place after 99 days and the height of the plant is 297 cm vis-a-vis pearl millet which is 251 cm.

“Bajra is very rich in iron, zinc and protein, and is highly beneficial to tackle anaemia and hidden hunger in the country. Even it can be served in mid-day meals by mixing it with wheat,” said Dr Bhardwaj. PCB 165 – a rich source of iron and zinc – is also a good source to tackle anaemia in children. The grains of SL 45 variety of sorghum can also be used for value addition.

Application in food industry

Scientists said that millets are being explored for their application in the food industry as potential functional ingredients for multi-grain, gluten-free and low glycemic value-added products. Today various value-added products have been developed from PAU-released varieties of pearl millet (PCB 165) and sorghum (SL 45) as ‘chapati’, ‘pinni’, jaggery bolls, pops, nutritional bars, etc., which have been found to have good nutritional value by the Department of Food Science and Technology, PAU, Ludhiana. Thus, the amazing potential of millets to develop value-added products offers a great opportunity to the farmers, who can fetch a higher price for their produce as varieties with special traits can enter small-scale industries.

Millets provide climatic, water, and ecological securities

These are next-generation climate-resilient crops due to low water requirement and high-temperature tolerance and are very well-suited to dry land agriculture.

As per the current situation of the agriculture system, especially in Punjab, which is facing a major problem of depleting underground water resources, millets are an option, as they use much less water vis-a-vis paddy. To grow 1 kg of pearl millet only 200 litres of water is required as opposed to 4,000 litres of water to grow 1 kg of rice. The yield is good and the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is also minimum. According to experts, rice cultivation releases methane and nitrous oxide which is harmful to the environment. Pearl millet can be grown in drought-like conditions and can play a huge role in National Food Security in light of environmental change because it is an environmentally smart crop which can decrease the impact of environment change on food production. These are a boon for the planet with zero carbon footprint and low water footprint.

Contribution of PAU

“PAU is the pioneer institute which developed the first-ever grain pearl millet (‘bajra’) hybrid ‘HB 1’ in 1966 which was a breakthrough in the pearl millet hybrid breeding programme in the world. This was the first cytoplasmic genetic male sterility-based hybrid with its parental lines Tift 23A X Bill 3B. This hybrid was a revolution in the history of pearl millet breeding and later on, many varieties and hybrids were released in Punjab and other states of India. The role of PAU is significant in the history of pearl millet breeding brought by eminent plant breeder Dr D S Athwal. Before the mid-1980s, the millet, especially ‘bajra’, was cultivated in large areas in Punjab, but it lost ground due to the Green Revolution,” said Dr Ruchika.

Millet production in India

According to the Economic and Statistics Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, GOI – Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, Karnataka and Maharashtra are the top millet-producing states. India’s millet production is 17.95 million tonnes, including 60.5% of ‘bajra’, 26.6% of sorghum, 10.9% ‘ragi’ and 1.9% of small millets. Global millet yield is 12.29 quintals per hectare, while India’s yield is 12.39 quintals per hectare. It is said that the earliest evidence of millets was found in the Indus Valley Civilisation and currently they are grown in 65% of the countries in the world.