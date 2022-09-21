scorecardresearch
Punjab: Massive protests at Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the police recovered a suicide note in which the student, 21, had mentioned some personal reason for taking the extreme step.

Following the incident, some students held protests at the campus and heavy police were deployed, police officials said. (ANI)

Days after an agitation over leaked videos at a private university in Punjab’s Mohali, students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar held a massive protest Tuesday afternoon on the campus after a first-year student allegedly died by suicide.

According to the police, the matter was brought to the notice of the Civil and Police Administration by LPU authorities on Tuesday evening. Following the incident, some students held protests at the campus and heavy police were deployed, they added.

Civil and Police Administration officers reached the spot and carried out the preliminary investigation.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspreet Singh said the police recovered a suicide note in which the student, 21, had mentioned some personal reason for taking the extreme step. “We are investigating the matter further,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Phagwara Mukhtiar Singh said that now the situation is under control at LPU.

The parents of the student have been informed, who are reaching the university.

LPU in said a statement the varsity fraternity is “saddened by the unfortunate incident”. “Initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement posted on LPU’s official Twitter handle read.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is the Chancellor of the University, which is the largest varsity area-wise.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 09:04:37 am
