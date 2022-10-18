Punjab: Man burns to death five of his family members, including 2 stepchildren

Five members of a family, including two children, were allegedly burnt to death in Punjab by the stepfather of the kids on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accused Kuldeep Singh, 30, a daily wager, mixed petrol and diesel and sprayed on the family members before setting them ablaze at Bitlan village under Mehatpur police station in Jalandhar district.

The deceased have been identified as Paramjit Kaur, 28, wife of Kuldeep Singh; Paramjit’s father Surjan Singh, 50; her mother Jogindero, 47; and Paramjit’s children Arashdeep, 8, and Anomol, 5.

The man allegedly committed the crime following a marital dispute and is currently at large, they said.

“Kuldeep who hails from Khurshedpur village in Ludhiana married Paramjit Kaur a year ago. It is learnt it was the second marriage of the couple. The woman had two children from her first marriage,” an officer said.

According to police, Paramjit stayed with him for a month after marriage and went to live with her parents, unable to bear the physical torture of Kuldeep.

Police said that the man was adamant to take his wife to his house but she was not ready to return citing physical harassment. This fuelled the enmity between them and resulted in the tragedy.

Superintendent of Police Sarabjit Singh said that the search was progressing to trace the accused.

SSP Jalandhar Rural Swaranjit Singh said that further investigation is on in the case.