New twist to ‘ragging’ saga in Punjab: ‘Senior students slapping juniors in Sainik School a regular feature’

While Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kapurthala has asked SDM Kapurthala to submit a report within 10 days in the alleged case of ragging in Sainik School wherein three students of Class VIII were reportedly beaten up by a couple of students from Class XI, parents of some more students have come forward and, interestingly, given a new twist to the

‘ragging’ saga.

These parents say, “What happened the other day in the school was not a case of ragging. In fact, our children have told us that it is a common practice in the school for the seniors to slap and beat up the juniors, every now and then. It has become a habit for the seniors now. The seniors threaten the juniors with severe punishment if they complain to the teachers or parents.”

School officials said that they have not received any written complaint from the parents of the three thrashed students. They said that the parents had come to the school and raised the ‘ragging’ matter verbally with the school authorities and based on which the school is inquiring the matter.

A Class VII student studying in the Sainik School said, “You may call it ragging or a common practice. Senior students, who have been given the responsibility of maintaining discipline in hostels, are misusing their power by torturing the juniors unnecessarily. And teachers are hardly keeping a check on the seniors’ abuse of power. I get slapped 6-7 times a day. Several times I was asked to wash their (seniors’) clothes.”

Parents of a student studying in Class VI said that they are worried about their wards.

“Discipline is a good thing, but manhandling of the juniors by the seniors cannot be allowed. It’s nothing but crossing the line. School authorities should keep a check on the senior students,” said a parent, adding that his son also told him about seniors’ intimidating tactics, which leave a scar on children’s psyche.

Principal of the school, Colonel Parshant Saxena, could not be contacted as he didn’t take the call.

Meanwhile, the medical of two of the three students, who were thrashed badly, was conducted at the civil hospitals of their respective districts.

Parents of one of the three boys had given a written complaint to DC Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal, on Monday in this regard. It is learnt that these boys were beaten up with cane sticks in the school band store-room. Bruises could be seen on their back, legs, arms and stomach.